Warren City employee fired for allegedly stealing from the Christmas on the Square Fund

WARREN – The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained a disciplinary letter showing a Warren city worker has been fired after the director of public service and safety found her guilty of an administrative charge of theft.

According to the letter, the employee Kisha Jackson, was “discharged from employment” on March 3.

The letter is signed by Eddie Colbert, Warren’s Director of Public Service and Safety.

“Based on my investigation, I have determined that you are guilty of the theft of Christmas on the Square funds while performing your duties as Administrative Assistant (events coordinator) for the City of Warren,” the letter states.

The letter does not state how much money was allegedly taken or if Jackson faces criminal charges.

We did try reaching officials with the union that represents Jackson as well as her attorney, but have not yet received a response.