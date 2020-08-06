Warrants issued for three suspects in shooting of pregnant woman that killed unborn child

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Contact the I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found arrest warrants were issued for suspects in the shooting of a pregnant woman in Cleveland that killed her unborn child.

Three suspects were named in court papers and they are now wanted for murder.

Records show the suspects “fired multiple rounds into a vehicle” hitting a woman six months pregnant killing her unborn child. It happened early Friday morning on Crestwood Avenue near East 110th Street.

That shooting took place on the same day Cleveland police responded to a long list of shootings.

Cleveland police investigating 12 separate shootings that occurred in less than 24 hours

The court records did not shed any light on the motive for the shooting in this case.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News