Warrants issued for three suspects in shooting of pregnant woman that killed unborn child

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found arrest warrants were issued for suspects in the shooting of a pregnant woman in Cleveland that killed her unborn child.

Three suspects were named in court papers and they are now wanted for murder.

Records show the suspects “fired multiple rounds into a vehicle” hitting a woman six months pregnant killing her unborn child. It happened early Friday morning on Crestwood Avenue near East 110th Street.

That shooting took place on the same day Cleveland police responded to a long list of shootings.

The court records did not shed any light on the motive for the shooting in this case.

