[Content warning: This article deals with the topic of sexual assault.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A warrant is out for a Cleveland man accused of holding a woman captive for nearly a week while beating, raping and torturing her.

Frank C. Mosier, 36, was charged Monday with a felony count of rape in Cleveland Municipal Court.

He allegedly held his victim against her will between Feb. 26 and March 3. In that time, Mosier sexually assaulted the woman, punched and kicked her repeatedly and burned various parts of her body, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team.

A warrant was issued for Mosier on Monday, March 6. He’s not currently in the county jail. No further municipal court dates have been set in the case.

Frank C. Mosier (2021 file photo/Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department) Frank Mosier (2017 file photo)

Cuyahoga County court records show Mosier has had numerous criminal charges and convictions over the years, including a charge for a 2016 murder that was ultimately dismissed two years later.

Mosier was accused of killing a 22-year-old man along East 53rd Street during a robbery in April 2016. He reportedly fled to Tennessee, where he was apprehended by authorities there in 2017, FOX 8 News reported. But the charge was dismissed in 2018, court records show.

In 2018, Mosier was sentenced to a total of two years in prison, with a consecutive two years of supervision, in three other cases. More than one year of that sentence was credited for the time he spent in jail.

His guilty pleas in those cases included aggravated robbery, felonious assault and aggravated theft. One case included a kidnapping charge that was dropped.

After release, he went back to prison on a probation violation in 2017. But he’s no longer listed as a state inmate, prison records show.