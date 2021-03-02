Warrant issued for suspected driver in shooting that killed 6-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland police issued a warrant for the arrest of the person they believe drove the car used in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl on Oct. 5, 2019.

Angel Cannon drove a car with, “At least two person armed with firearms,” according to the complaint filed in Cleveland Municipal Court. The, “Two armed persons fired multiple gunshots” in a home killing Lyric-Melodi Lawson.

It happened on East 171st Street in Cleveland. Lyric was sleeping when she was shot.

One of the suspected gunmen, Raysean Howard, was indicted on multiple counts, including aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and improper discharging a firearm into a habitation in 2019. He is still awaiting trial.

As of late Tuesday, Cannon had not yet been arrested.