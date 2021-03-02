Warrant issued for suspect who assaulted an elderly man in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Canton police have issued warrants for attempted murder and felonious assault for a man they believe assaulted an elderly man Saturday night.

Travonce Backie

Detectives are looking for Travonce Backie, 32, in connection with the assault that seriously injured Ralph White, 85.

Ralph White

White, a retired steel worker, was released from the hospital Monday evening. Family members say he has a broken jaw and several other injuries. He is at home recovering.

White told police he was involved in a car crash when he was driving on 8th Street N.E. in Canton. He was on his way to pick up his grandson.

His grandson, Cory Crank, said his grandfather was assaulted after he rolled down his window to ask the driver of the other car if he was alright.

“The guy opened the door and started hitting him,” Crank said. “My Grandpa was restrained by his air bag and seatbelt. He couldn’t even defend himself.”

Canton police officials tell the I-Team they have impounded a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help pay for White’s medical expenses.