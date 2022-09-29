SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A warrant has been issued for a man accused of leaving his dogs inside a vacant home without food or water.

South Euclid officials also say the home was in deplorable condition.

The warrant was issued Thursday after Ronnell Simmons failed to appear in South Euclid Municipal Court to face a charge of cruelty to animals.

According to a South Euclid police report, an officer and the animal warden went to the Merrymound Road home on Aug. 24 and were able to get the three dogs out of the home.

Laura Bruck, with the South Euclid Humane Society, says the dogs are now in foster homes.

“We have over 600 people that signed a petition to implore the judge not to return these three English Bulldogs to Mr. Simmons,” Brock told the FOX 8 I-Team. “These animals were found struggling to survive in squalor, left alone without even the basics of food or water and with every surface covered in feces and urine.”

Bruck said all the dogs are suffering from permanent health conditions.

If Simmons does not surrender ownership of the dogs, it will be up to the court to determine if they should be adopted or returned to Simmons.

“They are blissfully happy and thriving in their foster homes where, for the first time, they know the peace of being safe, cared for and loved,” Bruck said. “They are doing so well where they are. They were plucked out of hell and now they are in heaven.”

She said the South Euclid Humane Society desperately needs foster home to help keep rescuing dogs. Anyone interested is asked to call Laura at 216-217-3473.