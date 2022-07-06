CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says violence is increasing across the city and more officers are needed.

“Our officers are working 15 to 16 hours a day and working in what I believe is one of the most violent cities in the state and in the nation,” Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday.

In just a matter of hours, this past weekend, Cleveland police responded to 13 separate incidents involving 21 people who were shot. Four of those who were shot later died.

“We need more officers on the street, we need more in crime scene, we need more detectives in homicide,” Follmer said. “We need more support from city hall. We need to get more people out there and be proactive. If we don’t, the city of Cleveland is going to spiral down.”

City leaders released a statement, calling the violence unacceptable. City leaders, however, declined the I-Team’s interview request asking to discuss the shooting and their plans to help curb the violence.

Many community leaders and residents are also concerned about the increase in violence.



“We just can’t allow people to get shot up in our streets,” said Pastor Jimmy Gates. “It’s hurtful.”

He added he is working with the mayor on some plans to help reduce violence, but said he was unable to elaborate further at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the recent shootings to call detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.