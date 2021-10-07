Violence breaks out at Cleveland high school, cutting scholarship fair short

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found that violence inside a local school shut down an event to help kids go to college.

Cleveland Police rushed to Glenville High last month after getting calls about kids fighting and even parents fighting.

So, the school went on lockdown and Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell says that also brought a sudden end to a big scholarship fair to help inner city kids.

A 911 recording shows a woman telling dispatch, “I’m calling CPD because it’s like four, five fights going on. They just busted the window to my office.”

She told dispatchers that they only had two security officers in the entire building.

It happened on the same day of a college and scholarship fair to help kids connect with colleges.

Conwell says the fair had to be shut down even with kids from other schools waiting to get into the building.

“No one could get into Glenville High School. No one could get out,” Conwell said.

Conwell says he organizes the college event every year with his wife, Yvonne, a member of Cuyahoga County Council. They bring in many colleges.

The violence this year took place in the school, but not in the event.

Still, Conwell left crushed and embarrassed, especially with parents fighting.

“We want to engage fathers and engage parents, and we have to set the example and push good character so our children can see that,” he said.



Take a walk around Glenville and you see it’s in the heart of the inner city.

After the violence inside the school, the councilman is not sure if he can bring the colleges back to the neighborhood next year. He might have to move the event downtown.

By phone, we tracked down a parent arrested for assault.

We reminded her, “You did get arrested that day,” and she hung up.

The Cleveland Municipal School District released the following statement:

“We take instances of fighting and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct very seriously and respond appropriately. As a result of fighting on Sept. 30, six students have been suspended for up to 10 days and face further discipline that could include being expelled.

“We also insist that parents and other visitors to our schools model the kind of behavior we expect from our students. Those who commit serious violations risk being barred from the premises.”

Still, this all adds up to the story behind the failure of a fair for good students to learn about good schools.

“I visited every table to apologize to them to ask them to come back next year,” Conwell said.

Conwell says, next year, he may organize the event at Cuyahoga Community College.

A police report shows the parents fought because their kids had fought. The assault case is just moving through court.