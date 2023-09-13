SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky police body camera video showing a woman fleeing from police on her motorized scooter.

The woman, 53-year-old Sherri Aina, is accused of stealing a woman’s purse from the library Monday afternoon.

Officers tried to stop Aina while she was on the motorized scooter on Jackson Street. She refused to stop and the officer ran after her.

Once stopped, a victim told police her purse was on the woman’s scooter. The woman, however, denied taking the purse.

Aina is also facing a similar charge in Perkins Township. In that case, she is accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a grocery store Monday.

She is due in Sandusky Municipal Court on Friday.