EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police say charges are expected to be filed soon against a woman caught on video assaulting employees at a nail salon in Euclid.

According to police reports, the woman went to the salon on Oct. 13 stating a fraudulent charge of $60 appeared on her credit card. A few minutes later an employee pulls a receipt from the woman’s hand, and then the woman appears to push her. Several other staff members rushed to the front of the store and the woman can be seen punching and pushing some of the employees. At one point a male employee is seen punching the woman and she strikes back.

“It was pretty much an all-out brawl,” said Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright. “This is not the way to handle a situation about a possible unauthorized charge on your credit card bill.”

Police were called to the salon and the woman tells an officer the workers took her money and assaulted her.

The employees told the officers a different version.

Cutwright said after an officer reviewed the video and spoke to employees, the woman was detained. He said the prosecutor’s office is now reviewing the matter.

“In this matter, she decided to do all the investigating herself,” Cutwright said. “When she wasn’t getting the answers that she wanted she decided to assault the people inside the business.”



Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says he is thankful no one was seriously injured.



“The way to handle this is to make a police report and then follow through with your credit card or debit card company,” Meyer said. “The way this was handled is completely unacceptable.”