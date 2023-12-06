CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows kids flying into a rage, even fighting with Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies.

It happened where we’ve put a spotlight for years on juveniles out of control.

The new video shows more trouble inside the headquarters for Cuyahoga County social workers. So, we investigated again to find out what’s being done about it.

The video just released dates back to commotion in October.

You see deputies struggling to get a young girl out the door, and she yells, “get out of my face.”

Deputy body camera video and building security video show deputies faced with physical confrontations and all kinds of attitude.

Other teens scream out with foul language, telling deputies they don’t care about any commands to settle down.

Troubled kids often live in the office building for days and even weeks while the county finds foster homes for them.

In this case, a report notes that 10 juveniles acted out. Some had been staying in the building, while others were visiting. All showed no fear.

In fact, an officer told one teen, “I’m going to throw you out of here.”

“You ain’t going to do (expletive),” the juvenile answered.

Last year, social workers went before county leaders begging for help. But, the I-Team has exposed violence at that building for more than three years.

That includes social workers attacked, kids fighting each other, a teen crashing a stolen car into the building and more.

The county has repeatedly promised action, but there has still been more violence.

Investigators filed charges in juvenile court after that latest violence captured on camera, but they’ve also done that before after trouble at the same county office building.

Deputies even have been stationed there around the clock. Yet, in this case, they had to call for back up.

Cuyahoga County issued a statement. Spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia wrote in an email:

“Cuyahoga County is committed to providing the best care for children in our care, and safety is a top priority.

“In addition, the county is in the process of evaluating plans to open a new Child Wellness Campus, which will allow for additional and more suitable housing for children prior to longer term placement.”

But, there are no immediate changes.

Social workers and investigators tell the I-Team they won’t be surprised to see the same kind of trouble erupting yet again.

Juvenile court records show four teens hit with charges for the October incident. Those teens range in age from 13 to 16 years old.