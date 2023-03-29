SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating after a shootout took place on a busy street in the suburbs.

More than a dozen bullets were fired and one bullet landed in a car seat.

South Euclid Police Chief Joe Mays says no one was injured during the March 8 shooting, but several cars and businesses were damaged.

The chief said a stolen white Jeep sped past several vehicles and fired more than a dozen shots at the victim’s car.

“They drove by firing rounds and didn’t care who they hit or what they hit,” the chief said.

The victim’s car crashed and the suspects continued to fire shots. The suspects then took off.

“There were vehicles that were stopped in traffic along Mayfield Road and one of those vehicles had a bullet that went through the windshield, through the passenger’s side head rest and then landed in a car seat. That car seat was occupied by an 8-year-old juvenile,” the chief said.

No arrests have been made, but detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Euclid police as soon as possible.