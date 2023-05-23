CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a dramatic crash on a highway so many of you travel every day, and state troopers blame a driver behind the wheel while he was drunk and distracted.

Ohio Department of Transportation Highway cameras captured an SUV barreling into the back of another SUV.

It happened early Sunday morning on I-90 near West 25th Street in Cleveland.

Video shows the impact sent vehicles flying all over the highway.

Earlier, the cameras captured a driver moving quickly up the highway with not much traffic around and plenty of room.

Yet, the driver suddenly swerved and plowed into the back end of the SUV in front of him.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated.

Troopers have filed charges against 24-year-old Carlos Vazquez. Troopers say he has been charged with driving drunk, failure to control, distracted driving and carrying concealed weapons.

Somehow, the highway patrol says no one was hurt.