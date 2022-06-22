STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Strongsville Police supervisor facing charges for allegedly driving impaired and lying about it on police video.

The investigation began with a mystery surrounding a crash. Now, Sergeant Derek Apo has been taken off the job as the case plays out in court.

Police video obtained by the I-Team shows the scene of a crash and what investigators now consider a cover-up.

A truck hit a pole, but officers didn’t find a driver. They then determined the truck belonged to Sgt. Apo.

So, they went to his house. Body camera video shows he told officers his wife had been driving.

“Nobody’s injured. Everybody’s fine,” Apo said. “I’m not trying to get you into a trick bag. It is what it is. (My wife) was driving. We had an accident.”

“She been drinking?” the officer asked.

“No. I’ve been drinking. She’s my designated driver,” he said.

“What happened?” the officer asked the sergeant’s wife.

“I just lost control. I don’t know if I nodded off or what,” she said.

Apo now faces charges for driving under the influence, hit-skip, falsification and obstruction of official business.

A probable cause affidavit says an hour and a half after the initial investigation, police got a call to go back to the house.

Records show, ultimately, the sergeant finally admitted he’d been driving and he’d crashed.

The I-Team went to his home for comment and a woman closed the door quickly after saying, “no comment.”

Since Strongsville police investigated one of their own, an outside prosecutor, Michael Maloney, has been brought in to handle the case.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told the I-Team, “We just want to make sure that we affirm the public’s trust that we’ve earned in this community and maintain our integrity.”

Apo is pleading not guilty. Even an outside judge will be brought in to hear the case.

The crash happened in April, but it is just now moving through court.

The sergeant’s wife is not facing any charges.