Video shows what led to Cleveland officer’s firing in use-of-force investigation

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the arrest that got a Cleveland police officer fired and others suspended. We’ve learned there’s more to come with this story.

In December, the I-Team broke the news officer John Petkac was fired following a use-of-force investigation. Days later, city hall suspended six officers tied to that same case.

Now, police body camera video from the case was released to FOX 8 after a records request.

The video shows an officer running through the streets of the Hough section on Cleveland’s east side searching for a suspect after a domestic violence call.

Finally, the officer gets word the suspect may be hiding in a garbage or recycling can next to a house.

You see the officer open a can. The suspect’s head pops up. Then, the officer turns the can on its side to dump out the suspect.

At that moment, the officer also briefly grabs the suspect by the hair and pulls him away from the can while shouting commands.

“I got this male at gunpoint,” the officer said over his radio.

“Why you looking for me?” the suspect responded.

The officer also can be seen stepping on the throat of the man telling him not to move.

The video also includes an exchange with the suspect asking, “Why you punching me, though, man?” The officer responded with, “You’re resisting arrest. Grabbed for my gun.” The suspect then answered, “I never grabbed for your gun.”

The city fired Petkac for use-of-force in this case and for violating policy on use-of-force in two other cases.

The city suspended six officers, saying they filed inaccurate reports, didn’t do enough to stop the use of force and more. However, this case happened back in 2018, yet the discipline was just issued weeks ago.

Now, the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association is appealing the punishment. The union is questioning why the incident happened years ago, but discipline has just been handed out now. The union argues supervisors were on scene at the time of the arrest and command staff reviewed this way back then.

Court records show the suspect, London Wilson, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest while he had other charges dropped.

The police union also points out the man arrested never filed a formal complaint.

Meantime, the I Team is still waiting for the city to release the full internal investigative file. And now, we’re following the appeal of the discipline.

City hall has not explained why punishment just came out for a 2018 incident.

But, more to come with the case that grew out of a surprise end to a search.