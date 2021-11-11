Video shows wanted man nearly shoot Cleveland officer in head during arrest: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a violent struggle to arrest a wanted man with a gunshot fired at a Cleveland Police officer’s head.

The encounter happened in September inside a small store at W 43rd and Clark.

Detectives with the Second District Violent Crime Response Team spotted a man wanted for robbery. They approached with a taser pulled out saying, “Get on the ground right now. Get on the ground. I’m gonna tase you.”

The suspect tried to run and even after officers tackled him, he kept resisting.

Nearly three minutes later, an officer shouts, “He’s got a gun! Got a gun, got a gun!”

Another says, “Let go of the gun.”

Another officer asks, “Where is it?” and an officer responds, “I don’t have my hands on it.”

Somehow, in the middle of all that, police say the suspect got off a shot that almost killed a detective.

On the video, you hear the shot, and you see the officer jump back.

Seconds later, he says, ” I can’t hear out of my left ear. Yeah, he just shot. I can’t hear out of my left ear at all.”

Another officer then tells the suspect, “I’m going to shoot you in the… head. Drop the… gun.”

Officers finally took control of the gun and they arrested Jesus Rivera.

We looked through court records on Rivera. At the time of that struggle, he was wanted for attacking and robbing a man in a wheelchair.

He’s now also accused of killing a man days before that struggle with police.

Records show he is pleading not guilty in those cases.

A report shows the suspect kept trying to fire that gun even after the first shot. The report says he kept squeezing the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire again.