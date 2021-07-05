Video shows shooting in downtown Cleveland in broad daylight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as a man started shooting in broad daylight downtown, sending people running for cover in the shadow of the federal courthouse.

This comes as we’ve learned of new developments in the search for a suspect.

The shooting happened last month on West 9th in Cleveland at lunchtime.

We’ve obtained video from Cleveland police body cameras and city street cameras. The video shows a car pulled up to the stoplight. Twenty seconds later, another driver pulled up. Then, you can see glass shattering in the passenger window of the first car. The gunman then drove off.

The driver of the first car got shot in the hip, but he managed to jump out and run up the block.

“Somebody was shot outside my office,” a 911 call reported.



“We believe we heard gunfire, and there’s people running from a vehicle,” another said.

“Cars started doing U-turns and everything. I don’t know what’s going on,” a third person told dispatch.

While one caller reported “six or seven” shots, A witness at the scene told an officer, “I heard bam, bam, bam.”

A witness described running around the corner worried about more shooting. Among the witnesses, former Cleveland councilman and current candidate for mayor Zack Reed.

“I was on that corner,” Reed told the officer. “And there was a car, a black car, that sped around that corner and went up that street up there. Didn’t look like it had a license plate on the back of the car, though.”

Police found the victim sitting on a curb down the block.

“You know who did this to you?” the officer said.

“I was at the light. Somebody pulled up on the side. Started shooting. I jumped down and jumped out the car,” he said.

Investigators determined this was not a random shooting. They said they believe the victim was targeted.

Police said they’ve identified a suspect. They plan to go to a grand jury for charges.

The video also shows the shooting happened just after a man slowly walked through the crosswalk. Somehow, no one else was hit.

“I don’t know gunshots. I thought they would be pops. These sounded like bombs. They were real loud,” a witness said.

Reed told us, long after the shooting, investigators asked him to look at a possible suspect in a line-up.

The I-Team will watch for any charges.

This case follows a trend citywide of more shootings happening all over. The violence also has become a leading issue in the upcoming city elections.