Video shows shooter open fire at club in Stark County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Jackson Township police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting and are reviewing cell phone video they received of the incident.

The video shows a large crowd at Christie’s Cabaret early Sunday morning. Someone in the crowd fires several shots and people can be seen running towards the exits.

The video was posted on social media and was also sent to the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

The I-TEAM also obtained a 911 call that was made shortly after the shooting.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” the man told the dispatcher. He said the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie.

Jackson Township police say the suspect fired several gunshots into the ceiling of the club.

Police add that no known victims were struck by gunfire inside the bar. Officials did, however, say a gunshot victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center by a friend. Police say the location of the shooting has “yet to be determined.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Jackson Township police as soon as possible.