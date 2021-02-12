Video shows police bust suspect accused of stealing airport luggage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows police going into a bathroom to track down a man suspected of stealing luggage from travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors just indicted Christopher Barnes. The video shows how investigators tied Barnes to a series of cases New Year’s weekend.

That weekend, Cleveland police took reports from multiple travelers saying a thief walked off with their bags. As investigators reviewed airport security video, they kept noticing the same man. The video showed him blending in with other passengers at the airport and walking away with luggage believed to be stolen.

By the end of the weekend, police tracked down the suspect in a bathroom with luggage.

“Come out of that bathroom, man. Come out. Come out. Put your hands behind your back,” the officer said. “Those bags don’t belong to you. Also, you’re greedy stealing other bags. And, I was looking for you. You understand that?”

The man responded simply with, “Yeah.”

“I’m like, no, he just took my bag. And, I seen him walking down with it,” a passenger out on the concourse told another officer.

Barnes was hit with felony charges. The court records show he’s accused of stealing suitcases with clothing, jewelry and other personal belongings of travelers. Records also show he’s even suspected of stealing a checkbook.

Court records did not list a phone number for Barnes. He goes to court for his first hearing before a county judge later this month so that he can start defending himself.

We also asked about an unsolved mystery at the airport involving stolen luggage.

Last year, the I-Team showed you video of a man and woman police suspect of stealing luggage including the ashes of someone who’d died. Police tell us they could not positively identify Barnes for that crime.

We’ve shown you other cases of thieves stealing baggage at Hopkins. All of this shows, if you look away, it can happen in an instant.