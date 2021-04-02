Video shows life-saving rescue after crash caused by wrong-way driver on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows frantic life-saving efforts after a vicious crash caught on camera caused by a wrong-way driver on the Shoreway.

And, the I-TEAM has found the suspect should have never been behind the wheel.

The video shows police racing to the call and officers running to wrecked cars to check on drivers and passengers.

The police and other first-responders can be heard asking, “You need some help?” and, “Anyone in that car down there?”

You also hear police comforting victims waiting to be cut out of vehicles.

One officer says, “We got fire coming. They are professionals, they’re going to be able to get you out. OK Ma’am?We’re right here for you, OK?”

Police body camera video takes you onto the highway moments after a horrific crash.

It happened on I-90 near the Cleveland–Euclid border on the weekend of Valentine’s Day.

The video also shows police trying to sort out what happened.

One officer says to another, “The wrong way driver was the green car. I think its…three cars?”

Highway camera video released earlier to the I-TEAM showed a driver barreling down the middle of the highway going the wrong direction and against the flow of traffic.

The crash left cars smashed and scattered and lives shattered.

Now, we’ve learned investigators are going to a grand jury for felony charges against the driver to blame for what happened.

One driver on the video can be heard telling one of the first-responders, “I was down there…I was like turned five times. I like didn’t know what was going on.”

Records show the driver suspected of causing the crash had no right to be behind the wheel. The driver had been on the road that night with a suspended license.

In fact, the I-TEAM found that driver’s license has been suspended more than a half dozen times over a decade. Records show three convictions for driving drunk or high and more.

Rescuers needed heavy equipment to free some of the victims from the wreckage.

EMS units took four people to the hospital including the suspected wrong-way driver.

Soon, that driver could get sent to prison.