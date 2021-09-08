Video shows incident that placed Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center manager on leave

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video showing more chaos with new trouble inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Security video from the latest incident shows why a detention center manager has been placed on leave and is now facing both internal and criminal investigations.

In the video, you see a struggle last month involving a teen inmate and detention officers at the doorway to the teen’s cell.

During that, a manager throws punches. A report indicates the manager, “placed handcuffs around his hand as makeshift brass knuckles and punched him four to five times.”

That happened weeks after several teen inmates went wild inside the Cuyahoga County teen lock-up. The county later said the juveniles on a rampage did more than $20,000 in damage.

A sheriff’s report revealed that trouble broke out on a night with the detention center incredibly short-staffed. That report revealed just nine detention officers were working when full staff would be 22.

However, figuring out who’s to blame is just one of the mysteries from this incident.

We should be able to show you what happened inside the detention center as the teens went wild, but a month after the incident, the county says it has no security video.

The I-Team asked why, but no one at the county seems to know. Investigators are now also looking into that.

Back to the incident with the teen and the manager, that juvenile has been locked up facing charges tied to a shooting. Detention center reports say he first took a swing at the manager.

Social workers are also looking into that encounter. In fact, the teen’s mother says she first heard about what happened from social workers.

A few years ago, teen inmates rioted inside the same detention center and did much more damage.