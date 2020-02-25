Video shows frantic search for child who was falsely reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the frantic search to find a child who was reported kidnapped when he was actually at home.

Police said a mother “making false reports” set off the chain of events. including an Amber Alert. We’re investigating why there have been no charges filed for that.

The incident happened in December on Cleveland’s west side. A mother told police she left her car running with her 12-year-old son in the back seat. Two guys jumped in her car and took off.

Hours later, officers found the car, the thieves and the truth about the child. He’d been home the entire time and not in a stolen car.

At the time, Cleveland police said officers would follow up because of the false reports.

Police said the 12-year-old claimed he’d been at home and he fell asleep. Police said the mother claimed she, “Did not realize that her son was not in the backseat.”

Yet, months later, there are no charges for sparking a manhunt and Amber Alert for nothing.

In Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the suspects face felony charges for stealing the car.

But, we’ve learned mom will not face charges in felony court for how she reported what happened. It's partly so that she doesn’t end up having to testify against the thieves as a victim, then as a suspect defending herself for the same incident in the same court.

We’ve learned county prosecutors sent the case back to police for review by city prosecutors. But a police spokesperson has been unable to tell us if there still may be charges.

There was no answer at mom’s address on Tuesday when we knocked. We’ve found she’s now wanted for not going to court on two traffic tickets since this incident.

The suspects charged with stealing the car will be back to court in a few days.

The video just released shows the high alert for police when they’d been told a child had been kidnapped.