Video shows driver plow through fence at Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows yet another driver caught on camera plowing through a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

This incident happened last month off Cargo Road. It’s at least the third case like this.

The video in the latest case shows an SUV barreling toward an airport security fence without stopping or even slowing down. The vehicle slams into the fence and a gate. It comes to a stop and starts smoking.

Police body camera video shows an officer encounter a woman at the scene.

“I was riding with somebody,” the woman said.

“A male? Female?” the officer said.

“A male. He’s from Akron. And, I was riding with him,” the woman said.

But, officers then quickly raise questions about the story. One patrolman called in on the radio and someone in airport operations says, “We’ll rewind the camera, and watch again.”

“She’s lying. She was the only one in the vehicle. She caused this accident,” one officer can be heard saying to another.

Police filed charges against Shatara Liddell for traffic offenses and criminal damaging.

A police report shows Liddell ended up on a side road outside the airport in the middle of the night after an incident with another driver she knew. Still, we wondered how that SUV ended up crashing into that big fence. So, we called her.

“The road was dark. I didn’t see the fence. I skidded on black ice,” she told the I-Team.

She also said she’ll be fighting the charges.

Why does this keep happening? In 2019, a drunk driver rumbled through a gate and drove onto the airfield.

Last year, a man said he swerved to miss a deer and he ended up going through an airport fence.

The circumstances in this latest case are not like those from the other crashes. The emergency response this time was much different, too. We’ve reported earlier crashes went unnoticed by airport security.

But, in this case, we learned a security sensor alerted airport operations. So, Cleveland police got to the scene immediately.