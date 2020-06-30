Video shows Cleveland police rescue kids from roof during standoff

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video of Cleveland police pulling off a dangerous rescue of children by putting their own lives on the line during a standoff that could’ve turned deadly.

It happened during a tense scene recently in the 600 block of East 115 as a man threatened to blow up a house. Cleveland police blocked off the street, but officers realized kids were trapped upstairs in that house.

So an officer yelled to the kids, saying, “Are you able to come outside?” and, “Can you get on top of the roof?”

Then, fifth district officers made a bold move. A couple of them ran and grabbed a ladder. They went way above and beyond their normal duty, and climbed up that ladder to the helpless kids.

As police made it up there, you could see children starting to awkwardly and carefully crawl out of a window. Then, an officer started giving the kids instructions.

“Come across my body. Come across my body,” she said.

“I’m scared,” one child said.

“It’s OK. I got you,” the officer said.

An officer said to another child, “I’m gonna help you go down. Let’s be a big boy. Let’s be strong OK?” The officers carried kids and guided them down the ladder.

The video also shows when police made it to the bottom of the ladder, they passed behind an officer standing there with his gun drawn making sure everyone had a pathway to safety.

Police finally convinced the man in the house to come out and they arrested him. That ended the standoff with no one hurt. Police took the man for a mental health evaluation.

The video shows police took the children to firefighters to get checked out.

After all of that, no charges were filed against the man at the heart of the standoff. Police determined it all revolved around a mental health crisis.