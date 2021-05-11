Video shows Cleveland officer’s impaired driving arrest

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a Cleveland police officer getting arrested and she did not go quietly.

Over the weekend, Medina Township police arrested Elaina Ciacchi. She now faces charges for impaired driving, reckless operation and failure to control.

The draft report shows Medina Township police made the arrest after they first went to a home for a, ‘Suspicious female banging and yelling at the door.”

“Well, guess what. I have rights too and I’m a police officer,” Ciacchi said on the video.

“You’re a police officer?” the arresting patrolman responded. “Where do you work?”

“None of your business,” she responded.

The video also shows Medina Township police kept asking how Ciacchi ended up in a yard.

“I got stuck in the grass. I could not get out,” she said multiple times.

Police also asked how much Ciacchi had to drink. She did not respond.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association attorney Henry Hilow told FOX 8 Ciacchi is pleading not guilty and he is just beginning to learn about the case.

The Cleveland Division of Police placed Ciacchi on restricted duty as her case plays out in court. That means she won’t have any direct contact with the public.

“I hope you don’t lose your job,” officer said on the video.

“I really don’t care” Ciacchi replied.

As of late Tuesday, Medina Township police had not released a full report on the incident.