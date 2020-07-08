Video shows Cleveland officers dodge bullets; Police need your help finding suspects

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for your help in finding suspects that fired shots at officers and others in the city’s Warehouse District last month.

The shooting happened on West 6th Street around 2 a.m. on June 20.

“We got five shots fired,” an officer can be heard saying on his body camera video. “They are moving, they are moving. We got shots fired on West 6th. “

A gunshot can be heard as three pickup trucks are seen speeding past officers. Another officer is seen firing back.

No injuries were reported.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained one report that shows officers searched a vehicle several hours later that looked similar to one of the trucks in the video, but so far, no one has been arrested.

“People come down to West 6th from all over so they can enjoy the nightlife, and then you have idiots out there firing guns,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. “We are hoping for an arrest. These people need to be custody. They need to go to jail. “

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: