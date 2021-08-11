Video shows chaos inside Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail refused to go back in their cells and caused damage before officers used pepper balls to regain control.

It happened Saturday morning in a maximum security section of the jail. The county told us nine of 17 inmates there took part in the incident so the I-Team requested security video as part of a public records request.

The video shows inmates putting shirts over their heads, unscrewing broom handles, grabbing trash cans and more. An inmate also put something in front of a security camera blocking the view for the next two and half hours.

The county told us previously corrections officers used pepper balls and “minimal force” to settle the disturbance. Now, we’re told the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating for possible criminal charges against inmates involved.

The county is still adding up the cost of the damage.

A spokesperson told us that section of the jail holds some of the county’s most violent inmates. Since that pod is maximum security, the county said it requires “strict maintenance.”

It is not one of the areas of the jail under “modified operational supervision.” Jail guards have raised concerns repeatedly about short-staffing and too few corrections officers assigned to monitor too many inmates.

This happened just hours before inmates also went on a rampage in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The county said three teens were involved in that, but they caused $20,000 worth of damage to the juvenile lockup.