Video shows brawl at Cleveland school that caused lockdown, ended college fair

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing parents and kids going wild inside Glenville High School in Cleveland.

It led to a lockdown and it shut down a scholarship fair to help kids go to college.

The video shows parents fighting in the office and kids putting up a fight with school security. The video shows two mothers fighting, and as police break it up, one says, “Don’t be arresting me.”

“Do whatever you want to do. I took off my — and she walked up on me and we brawled and that’s just it,” the other parent said.

The I-Team also requested the school incident reports, which break down multiple fights. The reports say one kid was jumped by six others, plus more fights outside the school between more parents.

One report describes the scene at the school as “utter chaos.”

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell and is wife have organized the scholarship fair for years. He recently told us, next year, the event will likely not be at Glenville after all of this trouble.

“We want to engage fathers and engage parents, and we have to set the example and push good character, so our children can see that,” Conwell said.

Police arrested one parent, Cassandra Swift, at the scene. She is pleading not guilty.

At least six students were suspended.

The lockdown ended up hurting so many families anxious for students to take a step toward college. In fact, the chaos erupted even as students from other schools were waiting to get inside.

Police say the parents fought because their children had fought. On the video, you hear an officer telling one mother, “You guys are worse than kids.”

The I-Team has also asked the school district for security video, so we may see more of what happened inside the school,.