Video showing man slam cat to ground sparks new outrage over animal abuse in Cleveland: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video in Cleveland sparking outrage after what happened to a cat.

And, we’ve found this comes with a push for more punishment under a law to protect pets, a law named after legendary FOX 8 weather anchor Dick Goddard.

Video from a security camera shows a cat run across the street near West 105 and Almira. Then, you see a man pick up the cat and start to carry it. But, moments later, the man raises his arm and slams the cat to the ground.

Security camera footage

The incident happened last Friday, and the cat died. The I-Team went to see the man in the video.

We reminded him, the video shows him picking up the cat, then spiking it like a football. He responded with “No….” He added, “…to get it off my hand, I went like this (making a shaking motion with his hand).”

He told us, someone had thrown the cat from the window of a passing car, and it was already hurting.

But, now the Animal Protective League is investigating.

We told the man he could face charges. He paused for a few seconds, then he reacted with, “Charges for what? I didn’t do anything.”

Again, this comes to light in the middle of a new push to beef up Goddard’s Law. Ohio lawmakers are now considering tougher penalties for animal abuse. Investigators would be able to go to court and file more serious felony charges. Those charges would carry punishment with a little more prison time.

State Senator Kenny Yuko told us, just weeks ago, lawmakers held a hearing on it.

Sharon Harvey, President of the Cleveland Animal Protective League, said, “I was actually down at the Statehouse and gave proponent testimony.”

She added, “So, this bill would redefine these particular, egregious acts of knowing, intentional cruelty towards an animal. And, would make it a violent crime.”

And there’s no shortage of serious cases. The APL is also investigating shots fired at a pet dog in Gilmore Park near West 130th Street and Puritas.

Police video shows a woman telling officers, “I heard all the shots. I called my boyfriend. I said, ‘Call the cops.’ I heard all the shots.”

The APL is trying to identify a suspect in that case, and investigators need tips.

Back to the cat case, we also asked the man in the video, “Why not call the APL, or animal control, or call a vet?” He didn’t immediately answer that directly.

We aren’t identifying him since he has not been charged. But, the neighborhood turned to the I-Team about this incident demanding justice.

If you have a tip on animal abuse, you can call the Cleveland APL at 216-377-1630.