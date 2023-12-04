CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local mother indicted for taking a gun into a Cleveland school as she dropped off her child.

Police body camera video shows Paris Beasley defiant as she’s questioned by police.

Last month, the I-Team revealed the investigation. Now, Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted Beasley on a gun charge for taking the weapon into school. She’s also facing a charge for aggravated menacing.

Cleveland police video shows the moment officers arrived at Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School on the west side.

School security had called police saying a mother had been stopped at a checkpoint with a gun in her purse. The school district told us it happened as the mother dropped off a child for school.

On the police video, you see officers try to talk to Beasley.

“Stop,” one officer said.

“Stop? I just got arrested in front of my baby’s school. Is this not the most embarrassing thing?” she responded.

“You had a gun in a school,” an officer said.

“I informed them because I walk my baby to school. I need my gun back. I ain’t did nothing wrong. I informed everybody and everything. I do this every day,” she said. “I ain’t going to do nothing to nobody. You can go watch the videos.”

For this story, we called Beasley and she had no comment.

A police report shows she also became irate and left screaming at school staff members. She has now been banned from the school for a year.