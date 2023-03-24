CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing why people in one quiet Cleveland neighborhood are now demanding more police protection.

Folks in the Edgewater neighborhood are worried because of more gunfire.

This week, in the middle of the night, many woke up to the sound of gunshots. The sound was captured on one home security camera.

On that video, you hear a total of about 15 shots spaced out in three bursts. It happened around West 114th and Lake.

The Edgewater section has generally been considered calm and safe, but last month, a deadly shooting happened steps away from where the latest incident happened.

In that case, a preliminary investigation found the victim and his girlfriend had been at the Tick Tock Tavern where they got into a “verbal altercation.”

The victim and his girlfriend left and parked in the Starbucks parking lot. The parties began arguing again, and another man started shooting. Bullets struck the man’s neck and his vehicle.

Another vehicle unrelated to the altercation was also hit by gunfire. The woman inside that car was not injured.

The Tick Tock Tavern also had been in the headlines for gunfire before.

We spoke to one man jolted awake by the latest gunshots.

“We were dead asleep. We rolled out of bed, laid on the floor to avoid gunfire. Stray bullets. Very terrifying experience,” he said. “As someone who’s contemplating starting a family and raising a family in Cleveland, it’s very concerning to us and doesn’t make us feel safe.”

Friday morning, people from the neighborhood met with police raising concerns and demanding more be done to protect their streets.

In this case, police told us they had calls for shots fired, but no one was hurt and no one was arrested.