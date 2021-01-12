VIDEO: Police need your help solving violent robbery at gas station

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS (WJW)– Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a victim was injured during a robbery Monday afternoon.

The victim was working at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar road in Cleveland Heights when police say two suspects, a male and female, entered the store.

“The male suspect had a gun and this was really violent,” said Captain Chris Britton. “The attendant is pretty lucky that he wasn’t seriously injured. This happened at 3:17 in the afternoon — in broad daylight”

The security video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the victim struggling with the suspect and police say it appears the suspect struck the victim on the head with a weapon.

“These are dangerous individuals that need to be taken into custody,” Britton said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his family and did require stitches. Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The video also shows the female suspect taking cash and merchandise while the victim was held at gunpoint.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Community Tip Line at 216-291-5010, the detective bureau at 216-291-3883, or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

