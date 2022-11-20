BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials believe struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, was hit by the vehicle Saturday evening when he was responding to another crash on I-90. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tetrick took off.

Courtesy of Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93

Shortly after Tetrick was struck, police captured a picture of the car that hit him.

The I-Team obtained other photographs taken by investigators revealing the damage to the front of the car from the hit and run, plus a photograph of what police believe is a piece of the vehicle that came off after the crash.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and police spent the next several hours searching for the driver of the vehicle. Around 3:30 a.m., investigators found the vehicle and the man they believe was the driver.

The suspect was taken to jail and charges are expected to be filed soon.