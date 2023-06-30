BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Brook Park Police encountering a naked man — the same man repeatedly seen naked at Hopkins Airport.

The Brook Park incident happened a week and a half ago off Snow Road.

Officers found the man walking around with no clothes on. He’d been seen running across the highway.

Police nearby at Hopkins Airport know all about him.

We’ve learned officers there have dealt with the same guy, naked, multiple times in and around the airport terminal.

We’ve learned, in one case, police at the airport also handled a call with the same man on a day when he’d been seen with a knife.

The Brook Park video revealed police trying to talk to the man and figure out what was going on.

“You’re trying to kill me.” the man told the officer.

“We’re not trying to kill you,” the officer responded.

“Yes, you are,” the man said.

“I don’t even know you,” the officer said.

Moments later, police got close to the naked man, and an officer said, “You’re walking around naked. Put your hands behind your back. We’re going to figure it out.”

A report shows the man questioned is homeless. Brook Park Police took him to a hospital.

Cleveland police have also tried repeatedly to get the man mental health help.