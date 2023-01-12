AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera and body camera video shows troopers rescuing a 4-year-old Michigan girl who police say was taken by her non-custodial father.

“Come on sweetie, you are OK,” the trooper can be heard telling the young girl as he got her out of the vehicle. “It’s OK, I’ve got you, sweetie.”

Moments before she was removed from the car, troopers arrested her father.

“On 1/10/2023, at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Piqua Communications Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) involving an endangered child from Marysville, Michigan.,” said Sgt. Tyler Ross. “The involved vehicle’s description was a silver 2003 Ford Taurus, bearing Michigan registration. At approximately 8:44 p.m., troopers from the Wapakoneta Post located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Infirmary Road, Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the child was safely recovered.”

OSHP officials say the troopers on scene, Trooper Adam Cramer, Trooper Brandon Craft and Sgt. Rodney Kiefer, did a tremendous job keeping the young girl calm.

“I was scared,” the girl told the trooper as he wrapped his arms around her.

“We are going to help you,” the trooper told her.

The girl was not physically injured and is now back home with her family.

“The troopers were extremely impressive,” Ross said. “You see the video and how quickly they flipped that switch from taking the driver into custody into that nurturing mode to get the 4-year-old out of the vehicle and nurturing her and comforting her.”