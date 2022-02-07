Video of Cleveland city plow clearing private drive sparks questions

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained cell phone video of a city of Cleveland plow truck clearing out a private driveway during the height of last week’s snowstorm.

Now, city hall is investigating. This comes to light as the city faces hard questions over why it took days to get side streets plowed.

A citizen turned to the I-Team after what he captured in the early hours of Friday morning.

The video shows a city of Cleveland pick-up truck with a plow backing into a private driveway in the Old Brooklyn section.

The truck then pushes snow out of the driveway onto the street.

The witness wondered why a city truck plowed a driveway along a home while so many streets were a dangerous mess.

He said, “It’s a city truck and our streets ain’t plowed. If he’s doing it, how many other people are doing it? How many other people do we have working for the city of Cleveland using city trucks doing their driveways or their friends’ driveways?”

In response to the video, the mayor’s office released a statement that said, in part, “We will thoroughly investigate and determine appropriate actions. If the allegations are true, this type of abuse will not be tolerated. Any misuse of public dollars erodes public trust and is a direct violation of our oath of public service.”

Meanwhile, the city’s response to the storm last week left taxpayers furious.

On Monday, a top city official admitted to city council the overall street plowing plan had fallen short.

Weeks ago, the mayor promised changes and, at the Monday hearing, one of his top administrators said again that the system of plowing needed to be overhauled.

Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen, said, “Does the policy meet the needs of the residents and businesses of Cleveland? And, based on what we’re hearing, no, it doesn’t.”

Councilman Mike Polensek said, “We weren’t ready.”

Council members pointed out that the city didn’t have enough plows. Multiple council members also said city hall misled the public about how many streets had been cleared.

Saturday, the city posted on social media 94% of the streets had been cleared, but a quick look around revealed street after street piled with snow.

Councilman Brian Kazy said, “I don’t want to say you lied but that’s a certainly false, misleading piece of information.”

Councilman Brian Mooney said, “You were beating your chest. ‘Ha, we got 94% of the streets,’ and created a lot of anger.”

The hearing also revealed a plow tracking website had, at times, “inaccurate” information.

City administrators also addressed a problem about the number of plows sitting in the repair shop. How many? At any given time, eight to 12 can be expected to be out of service and not on your streets.

The city administration said it had made contact with a company to make the routes the plows drive more efficient.

Council members called for a review of how much more equipment the city needs to buy to be ready to tackle big storms.

All the more reason to get to the bottom of what was going on with the city truck and that private driveway.

No one answered when we knocked at the door of the home there.

That witness added, “Our tax dollars are to make our roads safer and be safe for everybody, not just somebody’s personal driveway.”

We’ll let you know what the city investigation reveals.