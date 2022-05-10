CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found the head of security for Cleveland schools arrested for driving drunk for a second time.

In this case, Solon Police filed charges against Dennis Hill.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District identified him as the chief of safety and security, earning $140,062 a year.

The I-Team obtained Solon Police video of Hill’s arrest.

It happened in January, but it came to light as the case began moving through court. Then, the I-Team started investigating.

The video shows Hill struggling to recite the alphabet.

He also can be heard telling an officer, “I had one shot and two beers.”

Just after getting stopped, an officer told Hill, “You’re weaving. You almost hit that speed limit sign back there.”

Then, the officer asked, “Where are you coming from tonight?”

But Hill responded with, “I live right there (pointing ahead).”

Finally, police put handcuffs on Hill, and as they were walking him to a patrol car, one officer said, “I think you’ve had a little too much to drink, all right?”

Back in 2018, we revealed Hill was arrested for drunk driving while he served as deputy chief of safety and security. Previously, he had worked his way up through the ranks of Cleveland Police to commander.

Now, new trouble in the top job for security with Cleveland schools. The state sent us Hill’s driving record. It shows his license suspended.

We found him still on the job.

The school district released a statement saying, “Chief Hill is currently performing all duties within his job description without impediment and as required by the District. The District is aware of pending court action involving Chief Hill, is monitoring the case’s progression and will take appropriate action at the resolution of the case if required or warranted.”

The district did not respond to a follow -up question about Hill performing his regular duties with a suspended license.

We contacted Hill by phone and pointed out he’s paid with public dollars, so the public deserves an explanation.

He told us he’d get back to us.

Records show he is pleading not guilty in court, but his attorney also did not return a call.

Meanwhile, a parent spoke out. Tariq Mitchell has been asking questions lately about security in city schools since his son was seriously hurt in an attack at school.

“He’s supposed to set a professional standard,” Mitchell said of the security chief. “It’s like a domino effect. If you’re not doing your job at the top and you’re out drinking and driving, what does that tell the rest of the officers?”



As police guided Hill into a patrol car during the latest arrest, he can be heard saying, “Brother, please.”

An officer answered with, “Sorry, man. You know the rules.”



We will update this story as the case continues to move through the court.