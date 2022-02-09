Video: Flying ice shatters snow plow truck’s windshield

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a plow truck rolling down the road in Adams County and suddenly its windshield gets shattered.

In the video, you can see snow and ice fly off of one of the cars heading in the opposite direction. It was enough to do all that damage to the plow truck windshield. Luckily no one was injured.

So many people drive around without fully scraping off and sweeping off their cars after snowstorms. That could be your windshield next or your car causing that damage.

You could also end up with a ticket for not clearing off your car before hitting the road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says you can get a ticket for an unsafe vehicle, especially if something flies from your car and causes a crash. In that case, you could face even more charges.