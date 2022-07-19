MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Scary moments this weekend when Middleburg Heights officers responded to a traffic crash and, moments later, a vehicle slammed into a cruiser.

The crash happened early Sunday morning when officers were responding to one vehicle crash on I-71.

“Thankfully the officer had just gotten out of the cruiser and was able to avoid being struck,” said Middleburg Heights Police Lt. Eric Burgett.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police body camera video showing the crash.

The driver of the car that struck the cruiser sustained minor injuries. He was also given a traffic citation. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Police say it’s a good time to remind everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see flashing lights.

“There was not a lot of traffic at that time and there was room to move over,” Burgett said. “We want everyone to stay safe. Please use this as a reminder to move over for any accidents or flashing safety lights. “