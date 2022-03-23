CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing a young woman carjacked at gunpoint outside a home. You can even hear the robbers barking out orders.

Now, the victim is speaking out with a message.

This carjacking happened in the early hours of the morning last weekend near West 103 and Madison in Cleveland.

A woman pulled into the driveway of the home of her best friend so that her friend could run inside to grab a change of clothes.

Security video shows four people walked up the street. Then, they turned around and approached the woman in the car in the driveway.

“I look over, and I see, like, a gun in my face. Next thing, I look over and there’s four people surrounding my car,” she said. “One of them puts the gun closer to my face and was like, ‘get out of the car right now.'”

A doorbell security camera even picked up the audio of the carjackers.

You hear, “Get out. Get out. Get the (expletive) out. Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.”

The victim also said, “I was definitely not going to lose my life over a car. So, I was like, ‘I’ll get out. Just let me out.”‘

Her friend told us, “She tells me what happened and I’m, like, ‘Are you serious? Are you joking?’ I didn’t believe it.”

Other security cameras on the west side captured the carjackers driving off calmly, blending into the night.

But, no surprise, the hold-up left the victim and her friend shaken.

Her friend added, “I don’t even like being outside anymore. Constantly checking security cameras. Every time I’m outside, I just look around.”

The victim in this case says, to her, the robbers looked like teens.

This case comes as investigators have seen a spike in carjackings for a while now, mostly carried out by teens and very young adults.

We recently reported on one group of carjackers including an 11-year-old.

Now, the woman carjacked in this case says the crime here should be a warning to everyone: look at what can happen even in a driveway.



“Anything can happen to you, anywhere you are, at any time. I’m glad that I got out alive, but I definitely want justice for that.”

She also told us more than one of the carjackers had a gun, and a police report shows the group may have included one or two females.

Cleveland First District Detectives are investigating.