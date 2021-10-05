Victim terrified, police searching for suspects in ‘paintball gun’ incident

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for suspects they say were driving around Euclid terrorizing people Monday evening.

“This is a serious situation and will not be tolerated,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “I know some may think that the paintball guns are harmless, but this is very dangerous. This could have caused a serious car crash.”

According to police, dispatchers received a call from a man on East 222 Street in Euclid saying he saw a silver colored van driving around the area, and someone inside the vehicle was shooting what sounded like a paintball gun out the window.

A short time later, around 11 p.m., a man driving on Lake Shore Boulevard said his vehicle was hit with paint balls.

“They rolled down their window, flashing what looked like guns,” the victim told the FOX 8 I-Team. “My initial thought was, ‘They were going to rob me or something. Pull me over and rob me.’ I was driving forward and that is when they were behind me and started shooting it up.”

The victim asked not to be identified.

He said after the incident, the suspects fled. He soon realized that his vehicle had been hit with orange paintballs.

He took pictures of his car and then drove to the Euclid police station to file a report. He said the four suspects were in a light colored SUV.

Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright says it is difficult to tell the difference between a paint ball gun and a real gun, especially at night.



Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Euclid police at (216) 731-1234.