CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland police officer shot in the line of duty is now on the road to recovery.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says Detective Mark Bahrijczuk is now healing at home after being shot twice on March 14.

“We are glad he is at home,” Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team. “He is recovering and it seems like he is in great spirits.”

Follmer said the officer wanted to pass a long a message to you.

“He wanted to send out to everybody in the public, and to all the officers,” Follmer said. “He is so thankful for the great support he has gotten from everyone. He wants to thank everyone and let them know how much their support means to him. He is also really grateful for all the officers on scene, from his partner to the officers who put the tourniquet on him and rushed him to the hospital. He is very, very thankful.”

The shooting happened while the detective was investigating the recent crime wave involving stolen cars.

Cleveland detectives are continuing to investigate and searching for the suspects.

Police have not yet released the body camera from the incident or the written report.