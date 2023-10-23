CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police officer critically hurt is now doing a little better and a growing number of strangers are stepping up to help.

We continue to track the case of officer Ashley Schut.

Last week, she went paragliding in Utah. Police say a hang glider crashed into her in the air. That left her badly hurt, her instructor dead and the hang glider pilot also injured.

Brent Jex, president of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, has been in close contact with Ashley and her husband.

Jex says she is showing a little improvement although she is still in the hospital in intensive care. She has undergone multiple surgeries.

Yet, we’re told her overriding concern is for other people.

“You could tell, just the look on her face. Very strong person. Very determined,” Brent Jex said.

“Her concern was her caseload. Like, she’s got this caseload. Now, the other detectives in her unit are going to have to pick up her slack. Her immediate thought was not just her caseload, but the victims in the caseload.”

The Utah FOP has been trying to raise $30,000 to help the detective and her family. Now, more than half of the money has been raised.

The Cleveland police union is grateful for the support.

Those interested in donating can do so here.