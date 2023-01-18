EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives are investigating after an SUV was shot multiple times and bullets flew through an apartment Sunday afternoon.

“This was an extremely scary and very dangerous situation,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

He noted a terrified woman called 911 saying, “a car full of guys with guns” was driving up and down East 193rd Street and one pointed the gun at someone. Another resident on East 196th told an officer he heard multiple gunshots.

The victim in the SUV told officers she was driving on East 193rd around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle was hit by gunfire.

“I thought something fell on my car,” the woman told the officer.

Police say they do not believe the woman in the car or the woman living in the apartment were targets of the random gunfire.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said the woman in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

“There were several rounds that hit the vehicle and anyone of them could have easily hit the driver,” Houser said. “This driver is very lucky.”

The woman in the apartment was not injured.

So far, no arrests have been made, but detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.