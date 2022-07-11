VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that a Vermilion police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Sigsworth says deputies were called to a home on Oakview Drive in Vermilion in the early morning hours of July 10 by the Vermilion Police Department due to a “conflict” since the suspect, Robert N. Forrider, is a police officer with the department.

The report states a woman inside the home told deputies that she and Forrider were involved in an argument that became physical and Forrider began to choke her. The report added that “a thin abrasion“ was visible on the right side of the woman’s neck.

Forrider denied assaulting the woman.

He was handcuffed and taken to the Erie County Jail.

“Vermilion PD was on scene during this time,” the report states. “Various departmentally-owned items were seized by VPD. Several firearms owned by Forrider were seized and placed into evidence.”

Forrider posted bond and is expected in court Tuesday.