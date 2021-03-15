Van stolen from 61-year-old pizza delivery driver in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – For 15 years, Nikola Alilovic proudly delivered pizzas for Papa John’s, but for the past three days, he has been unable to work.

The van he used to make his deliveries was stolen Friday seconds after he dropped off a pizza to a customer on Grand Division Avenue in Cleveland.

Alilovic’s son told the FOX 8 I-Team that his 61-year-old father tried chasing after the van, but it drove away to quickly. Alilovic told police that as the suspects drove away in his van, he thought he heard two gun shots.

Coworkers and family members said Alilovic also told them he was assaulted by a woman, who was unhappy with her order during an unrelated incident on Wednesday. He did not file a police report in that case.

“It’s been a very tough week for him,” his son said.

The van was found late Monday afternoon. So far, no arrests have been made.

His coworkers started this GoFundMe account to help him with any extra expenses.

“He is so grateful for everyone’s support,” his son told the FOX 8 I-Team. “He has done this job for so long and he really like his customers and the people he works with.”