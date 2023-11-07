RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — There’s a new push to help solve this weekend’s murder in Richmond Heights and get the suspect being bars, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Richmond Heights police tell us a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shooting that happened on Towns Lane. Chief Calvin Williams tells us four people were shot. Three of the victims were injured and 26-year-old Joseph Garth was killed.

Police identified Raymond Melton as the suspect and they have been looking for him since Saturday.

Photo courtesy Richmond Heights police

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Richmond Heights Police Sgt. James McVey. “If anyone knows where he is located we ask that they call Richmond Heights police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We ask that he turn himself in or again if someone knows where he is located that they let us know,” McVey said. “The sooner he can be brought to justice the better for everybody.”