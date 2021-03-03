‘Up in a tree’: See how Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were able to find suspect who took off

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man, wanted on a felony burglary warrant, is now in the Ashland County Jail after he fled from law enforcement officials during a traffic stop on I-71.

Demetrius Wright, 27, of Georgia, was arrested Monday evening after fleeing from troopers.

Troopers and Ashland County sheriff deputies searched on the ground and in the air for nearly two hours before Wright was located in a wooded area.

“We got a heat signature,” a trooper can be heard saying on Ohio State Highway Patrol video obtained by the I-Team Wednesday. “Looks like in a pine tree. It is going to be east of where the car is.”

Troopers went to the area and were able to arrest Wright.

“We had our aviation section that came out and was able to find the gentleman hiding up in a tree,” said Lt. Raymond Durant, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After his arrest, Wright was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was released Wednesday morning and taken to the Ashland County Jail.

He is expected in court soon.