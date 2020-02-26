Unsolved after 55 years: Investigators look for tips in brutal killing of Garfield Heights teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - Days after Christmas in 1964, 16-year-old Beverly Jarosz was strangled and stabbed to death in her bedroom.

It happened in her home in Garfield Heights in the 10900 block of Thornton Avenue on December 28.

No one has been charged in Jarosz' death.

The FOX 8 I-Team has reported there are suspects in the case, but still no charges.

“We do have some suspects; there are at least two prime suspects,” said Det. Carl Biegacki of the Garfield Heights Police Department in an interview with FOX 8 3 years ago. “Through technology and science and some other investigative routes we were able to develop them; however, we need another piece of the puzzle.”

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has issued a renewed call for information.

If you have information that can help, call the Garfield Heights Police Department at (216)475-5686 or you can submit a tip here.