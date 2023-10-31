INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has shown you for close to two years how thieves are breaking into blue collection boxes stealing mail and robbing keys from mail carriers at gun point.

For months, people all over the area have reported being victims of mail theft and told police their checks were stolen and forged for thousands of dollars. The I-Team has now learned of more victims, this time in Independence.

“Anytime I have a few letters, I would drop them off at the Independence Post Office on Brecksville Road,” said Ed Beaulieu, who owns an auto repair shop. “On Oct. 21, I took 15 letters with checks to vendors and I personally mailed them at 4:45 p.m. on the outside and put them in the drop box. I felt was the safest thing to do.”

Beaulieu said a few days later he was contacted by his bank. He found out of the checks he mailed was forged.

“It was made out to someone I don’t know,” Beaulieu said.

Beaulieu is not alone. The I-Team found three other people filed reports saying their mail was also dropped off at the post office and stolen. Two of the reports were made at the end of September and the other at the beginning of October.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department says officers will continue to work with officials at the USPS Office of Inspector General, who are investigating the incidents.

Officials at the Postal Service say they are in the process of putting electronic locks on 49,000 mail boxes nationwide and are also increasing rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a perpetrator of postal crime.

Beaulieu hopes the crooks that stole his check are caught soon.

“It’s really an unsettling thing to think everyday somebody could be going through my account and stealing money,” Beaulieu said. “I hope they find them.”